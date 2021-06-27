After Air India, Cairn to target more state cos to recover money due from govt

After Air India, Britains Cairn Energy PLC plans to target assets of state-owned firms and banks in countries from the US to Singapore as it looks to ramp up efforts to recover the amount due from the Indian government after winning an arbitration against levy of retrospective taxes. A lawyer representing the company said Cairn will bring lawsuits in several countries to make state-owned firms liable to pay the USD 1.2 billion plus interest and penalties that are due from the Indian government.

Last month, Cairn brought a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York pleading that Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are alter egos and the airline should be held liable for the arbitration award.

“There are a number of state enterprises which we are considering for enforcement action. Enforcement action will be soon and it may not be in the US,” Dennis Hranitzky, head of the sovereign litigation practice at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a law firm representing the company, told

