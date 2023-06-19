Adulting becomes real when you hit 30s: Tamannaah Bhatia

One becomes more aware of the reality of life when they turn 30, says actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who believes in making new mistakes and learning from them. In her latest show “Jee Karda”, the actor plays the role of Lavanya, a woman who is unable to come to terms with the idea of marriage with her fiance Rishabh (Suhail Nayyar) and the subsequent challenges.

Asked how was turning 30 for her, Bhatia said she is not as confused as her character in the Prime Video series.

“I dont know what the shift is but you do feel a shift of sorts (when you turn 30). But definitely, the idea is as you grow older, adulting becomes real and you want to hopefully not repeat the things you do in your 20s. You want to make new mistakes, but definitely not the old ones. “Lavanya, as a person, is someone I relate to. We have odd similarities, but are not the same person. Im not as confused as her. Thank God for that! But her confusion is rather important otherwise we wouldnt have a story,” the 33-year-old actor told

