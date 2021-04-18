Adding new beds but inflow of COVID patients high: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief MinisterNitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement ofbeds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spikein coronavirus cases is more than the state administrationsscapacity.

Patel, who handles health portfolio, said though thestate government is adding more facilities and beds at regularintervals to accomodate more patients, it fell short ofdemand.

“Over 9,000 new coronavirus cases are emerging inGujarat everyday. Though we are adding new facilities and bedsat regular intervals, it falls short against the demand as theinflow of coronavirus patients is much higher,” Patel toldreporters at civil hospital campus here.

“Requirement for beds and other healthcare facilitiesin the present situation is higher than the health departmentand administrations capacity. In view of the spike in cases,we are adding more beds to accommodate the patients,” he said.

Commenting on the long queue of ambulances carryingcoronavirus patients outside the civil hospital, Patel said itis the governments obligation to save each and every patientturned away by other hospitals.

“Long queues happen because other hospitals refuse toadmit patients. Such patients then come to us for treatment.

Such queues are not a pleasant sight, but it is our obligationto save each and every patient. Till they are admitted in thehospital, till they are in ambulance, we try to keep themalive by giving oxygen,” he added.

Gujarat reported as many as many as 9,541coronavirus cases and 97 deaths on Saturday, the highest one-day case count and death toll for the state since thepandemic began.

