Adani group opens data centre in Chennai

Richest Indian Gautam Adani-led group on Friday announced the opening of its Chennai hyperscale data centre as it looks to capture a share of one of the worlds fastest-growing data centre markets.

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, opened Chennai 1 hyperscale data centre campus that is powered by renewable energy, the company said in a statement.

“In Phase 1, the campus offers 17 MW (IT Load) that will scale up to 33 MW (IT Load) at full capacity,” it said.

Data centres are one of the areas that the ports-to-energy Adani group has identified for expansion. Other areas being airports, cement, petrochemicals and copper.

The Chennai 1 campus hosts Tamil Nadus first pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated data centre.

The facility will also be powered with up to 100 per cent renewable energy, offering enterprises and hyperscale customers sustainable energy choices.

“As one of the most advanced colocation campuses in the region, Chennai 1 is designed to offer robust physical protection to IT Infrastructure with seven layers of security system and commitment to provide 99.999 per cent availability,” it said.

India is one of the fastest-growing data centre markets in the world. Its current data centre capacity of around 600 MW is expected to grow to around 1,300 MW by 2024.

“To address the growing need for reliable IT infrastructure, AdaniConneX is investing capital into the joint venture over the next decade with a mission to build over 1 GW Green Data Centre platform,” the statement said.

AdaniConneX is also building hyperscale campuses at other major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vizag.

AdaniConneX is also developing distributed Edge Data Centres and Far Edge facilities in Tier 2 and 3 markets, rely heavily on renewable energy sources to help bring cloud, content, and data closer to customers.

EdgeConneX is one of the largest private data centre operators.

“We see tremendous growth in data generation and consumption in India, driving the need for a reliable, automated, and sustainable digital infrastructure. With our pan-India data centre platform, our mission is to enable Indias next phase of digital growth with core emphasis on sustainability and energy management,” said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)