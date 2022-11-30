Actor Vijay Deverakonda grilled by ED in money laundering case

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

The Liger actor was questioned in relation to the money laundering case, they said.

Earlier on November 18, the ED had questioned Liger director Puri Jagannath, and producer Charmme Kaur regarding the films finances.

The Hyderabad-born actor debuted with the 2011 Telugu film Nuvvila and shot to nationwide fame with the 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

