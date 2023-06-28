Actor Prithviraj discharged from hospital after successful surgery

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was injured during a film shoot and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, was discharged from the facility on Wednesday. In a statement, the hospital said that during the surgical procedure, Prithviraj received treatment for the reconstruction and repair of cartilage, cruciate ligament, and meniscus injuries.

“Dr Jacob Varghese, Director of Orthopaedics and Head of Joint Preservation at VPS Lakeshore, led the successful surgery. Following the surgery, he (Prithviraj) underwent a comprehensive physiotherapy regimen to aid in his recovery,” VPS Lakeshore Hospital said in the statement.

Dr Varghese said that with proper care and therapy, Prithviraj is expected to make a full recovery within the next few months.

The actor got injured while shooting an action sequence for the movie titled Vilayath Buddha at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday afternoon. The actor posted a health update for fans and followers on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I had an accident while shooting an action sequence on Vilayath Buddha. Fortunately, Im in the hands of experts who performed keyhole surgery and I’m now recouping. It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months,” the 40-year-old had said in a statement.

The actor, known for films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Pokkiri Raja, Kuruthi, and Lucifer, said he will try his best to use the recovery period constructively.

The shooting of Vilayath Buddha, directed by Jayan Nambiyar and produced by Sandip Senan, has been temporarily halted. The film is based on a book by G R Indugopan.

