Accident at power plant in Sonbhadra, 13 labourers injured

At least 13 labourers working in a private power company in Uttar Pradeshs Sonbhadra district were injured when an iron structure fell during maintenance work on Sunday, company officials said.

In a letter addressed to the district magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Sonbhadra, SK Dwivedi, the factory manager of Lanco Anpara Power Ltd said, the accident took place during maintenance work at 2:45 am.

While eight labourers were discharged after treatment, five other labourers are in a serious condition and have been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) to probe the matter. Further details of the accident are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)