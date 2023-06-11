ACC could accept PCB’s hybrid model for Asia Cup, Pakistan team set to travel to India for WC

The Asian Cricket Council, headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, is expected to approve PCBs proposed hybrid model for conducting four non-India Asia Cup games in Pakistan while the rest of the matches will be played in Sri Lanka’s Galle and Pallekele.

The ACC is likely to make a formal announcement on Tuesday and once the hybrid model is officially accepted, decks will be cleared for Pakistan teams travel to India for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November. Now, Pakistan will have no problems playing in Ahmedabad. “Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn’t want a hybrid model.

“But as of now four non-India games — Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh — will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. “The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle,” an ACC board member told

