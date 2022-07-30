ABVP activists stage demo against BJP minister inside his bungalow; baton-charged

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were baton-charged and driven away when they barged into the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday seeking “justice” to BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar, who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada district. The members of the BJPs student wing holding their organisations saffron flag stormed inside the compound of Jnanendras bungalow at Jayamahal here and raised slogans like We want justice. They also sought a ban on Popular Front of India and its allied outfits, which they alleged were behind the killing of Hindutva activists and their growing influence in the state especially in the coastal districts bordering Kerala. The police sought to persuade them to go away but they remained adamant and staged a sit-in demonstration inside the compound raising slogans. Later, the activists tried to storm Jnanendras house. Finally, the policemen dragged them out of the bungalow. A few of them were baton-charged as they resisted the police bid. Later, the activists were driven away from the spot in government vehicles. Nettar, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district level office-bearer in Dakshina Kannada, was hacked to death by motorcycle-borne assailants Tuesday night when he was heading home after closing his poultry shop. In this connection, police arrested Zakir (29) and Shafiq (27). One more person has also been detained, police sources said without divulging details. Two days after the murder, Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete in Suratkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district who was standing outside a shop, was hacked to death by four unknown assailants on Thursday night. So far no one has been arrested though 20 people have been questioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)