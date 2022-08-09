Abhishek cautions TMC leaders against strongarm tactics, corruption in panchayat bodies

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has cautioned party leaders against strongarm tactics and corruption in West Bengal panchayats, where rural poll is due next year.

Banerjee, who has been holding a series of meetings with the district leaderships of Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Nadia, Malda, South Dinajpur, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts for the past week, has also said the party is keeping a close tab on activities of representatives in the rural bodies.

He is also scheduled to hold similar meetings with the leaders of other districts in the coming days.

“Our party leader Abhishek Banerjee has clearly said that the party wont tolerate any strongarm tactics and use of violence to win the panchayat poll. He has clearly said that if anyone violates the partys diktat, stern action would be taken against him or her. He has also asked party leaders to shun infighting and work as a team,” a TMC leader present during the meetings told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)