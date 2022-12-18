AAPs National Council meet to discuss partys expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

All elected representatives of the AAP and its key office bearers from various states will discuss the partys pan-India expansion plan at its National Council meeting chaired by party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday.

The Council will discuss at length the efforts taken so far to strengthen the AAPs base in different parts of the country and devise the partys strategy for the upcoming assembly polls due to be held in various states next year, with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, party sources told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)