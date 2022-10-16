AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Partys national convener Kejriwal along with Mann will address public rallies in Bhavnagar, Mehsana and Banaskantha districts during the two days, AAPs state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

“They will reach Bhavnagar on Sunday afternoon and address a public rally there,” Sorathiya told reporters.

On Monday, the two leaders will address public meetings in Unjha town of Mehsana district and Deesa town in Banaskantha district, he said.

“During the two days, the two leaders will also meet local leaders and hold meetings with the state AAP leaders on the upcoming elections,” Sorathiya said.

The elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due this year-end.

Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and made a number of promises for the welfare of people of the state if his party is voted to power.

