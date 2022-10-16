AAP has broken records of corruption set by Cong: BJP chief J P Nadda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday.

He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will “trounce” the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls.

“The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to be packed off lock, stock and barrel,” Nadda said at the BJPs “Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan” held at the Ramlila Maidan here ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The BJP chief said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean and healthy government in Delhi, “but it has committed scams after scams in the power and excise departments, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of classrooms and toilets and in the Delhi Jal Board”.

Advertisement

“Five of their MLAs are out on bail,” he added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after the AAP formed its government in Delhi, Nadda said.

There are no principals in 745 schools run by the Delhi government, while 70 per cent of such schools do not teach science and commerce to students, he alleged.

“We fail to understand how will you make poor children doctors. Spreading lies and giving false figures to people has become your nature, Kejriwalji,” the BJP chief said.

“The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAPs corruption,” he told the party workers.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the goal of “sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas”.

“Other political parties are afraid of holding rallies at the Ramlila Maidan due to its sheer size. But even a workers conference of the BJP is enough to fill the ground. The BJP is the only party in the country that has a mass base,” he said.

When other political parties had restricted themselves to video-conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers of the saffron party had committed themselves to serving the people of the country, Nadda said.

He said the trifurcation of the MCD has led to a shortage of funds, but the Delhi BJP kept working tirelessly.

The BJP leader said the Modi government gave a health cover of Rs 5 lakh a year to 10.74 crore poor families across the country under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, but the AAP government did not implement it in Delhi.

Also, the Kejriwal government has not been able to build a single hospital in the capital so far, he added.

“Take any scheme of the Modi government — Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Startup India, Standup India — these are aimed at strengthening Dalits, poor people, women, youngsters, farmers and the deprived sections of the society,” Nadda said.

“Panch parmeshwars” or five workers in each booth have been appointed by the BJP in Delhi over the last 45 days. There are around 13,800 polling booths in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)