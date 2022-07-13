AAP govt signs MoU with IIIT-Delhi to set up centre for sustainable mobility

The AAP government here has inked a pact with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi to set up a centre for sustainable mobility, a senior official said on Tuesday. Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said the issues of urban mobility will be addressed in partnership with the academia.

“Memorandum of understanding signed today with @IIITDelhi to establish a centre for sustainable mobility in partnership with @TransportDelhi @pravesh @kgahlot. Urban mobility problems to be addressed in partnership with academia,” he said in a tweet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)