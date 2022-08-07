9 people killed in lightning strikes in 3 MP districts

Nine people were killed and two others injured after lightning struck them in Madhya Pradeshs Vidisha, Satna and Guna districts in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the state on Sunday. In Vidisha, four people were killed after lightning struck them on Saturday evening while they were standing under a tree for shelter during rain in Agasod village in Ganjbasoda tehsil, about 45 km from the district headquarters, city police station inspector Kunwar Singh Mukati told

