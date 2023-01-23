74-year-old official History of INA remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP

As the nation pays homage to Subhas Chandra Bose, one more of the mysteries surrounding the legendary freedom fighters after-life has emerged a book written for the Defence Ministry in 1949-50 on the History of the INA which remains shrouded in secrecy till date.

Attempts by researchers on Bose to have the manuscript, compiled by a team of historians led by Late Prof Pratul Chandra Gupta, released to the public remains stonewalled despite an assurance by the central government to the Delhi High Court that it would publish it by July-end 2011.

The assurance was given after a case was filed seeking its release.

Deepening the mystery over this tomes content is a copy of a note purportedly written by an official of the Ministry of External Affairs on the issue of publication and left strangely in the letter box of TMC MP and life-long Netaji researcher Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

It states that while publication of the manuscript would not impinge on Indias relationship with any country in the region what is likely to be more controversial are the pages (186-191) pertaining to the death of Netaji Bose.

The note shared by Ray with

