6,220 MW to be generated in 5 years, says TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has planned to generate 6,220 MW in the coming five years, State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said on Saturday.

When the entire country faced coal shortage, Tamil Nadu was the only State without any such shortage and there was a stock of coal for another 11 days, even as the State has imported coal, he told reporters after reviewing the rain situation in the district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)