60 yrs on, martyr of 1962 Sino-Indian war yet to receive central govt honour

“Little we know about Havildar Shere Thapa of Indian Army who singlehandedly delayed waves of assault of Chinese Army during the 1962 war in Upper Subansiri sector,” Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu had tweeted earlier this year as he unveiled a bust of the unsung hero, who is still awaiting central government recognition.

Thapa of the Indian Armys 2nd Battalion of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles had killed 79 Chinese soldiers alone and injured many more in the battle fought at the Subansiri sector of Arunachal Pradesh in November, 1962, before laying down his life, according to official records.

Sixty years on, the martyr, lost in the annals of history, is yet to get his due commendation, rued Thapas commanding officer 2nd Lieutenant Amar Patil, who retired as a colonel.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency Tapir Gao had in September last year called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and submitted a letter, requesting him to confer gallantry award posthumously on the havildar.

Advertisement

Born in Nepal in 1928, Thapa had served in JAK Regiment Special Force from December 27, 1945 to December 31, 1956 and became part of Indian Army on January 1, 1957.

He was later appointed as platoon havildar under Subedar Sher Bahadur.

“Thapa was deployed in the protective patrol at Tama Chung Chung ridge near Rio Bridge in Upper Subansiri district to cover the tracks coming from Sino-Indian border,” the retired colonel said.

“On November 18, 1962 about 200 PLA soldiers sneaked in through the Tama Chung Chung Ridge and ran into the protective patrol of 2 JAK RIF. Havildar Thapa was manning the border from a well-camouflaged vantage point high on the mountains. His gun boomed relentlessly, like a roaring tiger, knocking down many Chinese. He went on firing non-stop without food (as supply lines were cut off) and sleep for three days, while his lone soldier-friend continued changing the carbines, till the duo ran out of ammunition,” Patil told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)