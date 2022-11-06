50 mn doses of Covaxin set to expire early 2023 due to poor off take

Nearly 50 million doses of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin lying with the firm are set to expire early next year as there are no takers owing to poor demand, company sources said.

Due to lack of product demand, Production stoppage of Covaxin- a two dose jab, was initiated by Bharat Biotech earlier this year, though the vaccine maker has established manufacturing to reach an annualised capacity of 1 billion doses at the end of 2021.

Bharat Biotech has more than 200 million doses of Covaxin in bulk form and approximately 50 million doses in vials ready to use. Due to lack of product demand, production stoppage of Covaxin was initiated several months ago, earlier this year, sources told

