50 employees Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

Hyderabad, May 13 : Bharat Biotechs JointManaging Director Suchitra Ellas tweet saying 50 of theiremployees tested positive for COVID received bouquets andbrickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was savinglives while a few questioned as to why the staff were notvaccinated.

Referring to comments by some political bosses overCOVID-19 vaccine Covaxin supply issues, Ella on Wednesdaytweeted “Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some statescomplaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are offwork due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemiclockdowns 24×7 for U.” Reacting to her tweet, one user wrote: “How comeyour 50 employees down with Covid? Were they not vaccinated?Also, why not hire more people on temporary basis?” Ellas tweet got 9,373 likes and was retweeted by2,564 people (at 10.30 AM on May 13).

“Hi just wanted to say Thank you. Both my grandparentsare over 75 & took their first jab 5 weeks back, both testedCOVID positive 2 weeks back. Low fever were their onlysymptoms, tested negative today, on the road to recovery withno major issues,” tweeted another netizen.

“Thank you Bharat Biotech for your hard work andcommitment on delivering vaccines every corner of India,”another Twitter user said.

Another user said, “If you say that your employees aresick of covid, it speaks volumes about efficacy of yourvaccine.” Ella said as many as 18 states received Covaxinthough in smaller shipments.

The Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam,Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi.

The other states are Chhattisgarh, Karnataka,Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat,Maharashtra and West Bengal.PTI GDK SSPTI PTI

