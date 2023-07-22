4 mini Amazons to be developed at all points of Gurugram cloverleaf on NH-48: NHAI chief

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said that four small forests (mini Amazons) will be developed using Miyawaki technique to promote greenery at all four points of cloverleaf located on NH-48 here.

With the commencement of the Dwarka expressway, the connectivity between Gurugram and Delhis IGI Airport will be improved, as well as the project will have tunnels, underpasses, flyovers and flyovers over flyovers, he said while inspecting the Expressway here on Saturday.

The construction of the Dwarka Expressway has reached the final stage to connect Mahipalpur in the national capital Delhi with Khedki Daula located on NH 48 in Gurugram. Dwarka Expressway is being built at a cost of about Rs 9,000 crore. An 18.9 km of stretch of this road is in Haryana and 10.1 km in Delhi region.

During the inspection, NHAI Chairman Yadav also discussed in detail about the work related to mutual coordination regarding the project with GMDA CEO PC Meena, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav and NHAI officials.

