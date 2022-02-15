4 labourers killed, 15 injured after van falls into river in MP

Four labourers were killed and 15 others received injuries after their van overturned and fell into a river in Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said. All the labourers were from West Bengal and they were being taken to a bridge construction site in Vira village in Shivpuri district, Kolaras police station in-charge Alok Singh said.

The accident took place around 2 am near Goritila Hirapur village under Kolaras police station limits, some 25 km from the district headquarters, the police said. The van driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into the Sindh river, Singh said. Four labourers died and 15 others were injured, some of them seriously, he said.

The victims had reached Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) by train on Monday night. From Jhansi, they reached Padora village in Shivpuri by a bus and were going to a construction site when the accident took place, the official said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Hamid Mohammed Abdullah, Khahul Ameen and Hakim Mustafa.

All the injured labourers have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

