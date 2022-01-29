4 killed, including 2 children, in Arkansas house fire

Flames engulfed a house in central Arkansas on Friday, killing four people, including two children, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 am, Arkansas State Police said in a statement. First responders arrived to find the home, located about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Hot Springs, fully involved in flames.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the bodies of Kayle Arriaga, 29; her two children, Mattie Cummins, 2, and Wesley Cummins, 4; and Kenneth Ingram, 31.

No cause has been determined. State Police and fire marshals of the three responding fire departments will investigate.

