4 killed, 6 injured in landslides in J-Ks Kishtwar

Four people, including a policeman, were killed and six injured after landslides struck near the under-construction Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

An operation to find and rescue survivors trapped under the debris has concluded, they said.

Labourers were working on the construction of a link road near the Ratle power project site and a JCB machine was digging when a big boulder rolled down, trapping the workers, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Devansh Yadav told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)