4 COVID patients die in Rewari hospital amid oxygen shortage, probe underway

Four patients died in a private hospital here on Sunday allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen following which the district administration launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon district administration ordered a probe into the death of four patients in a private hospital after reports that they died due to alleged oxygen shortage in the facility. The hospital authorities denied these reports and said those who expired were critically ill.

After the deaths in Rewari, relatives of some of the patients, who were admitted to the designated COVID facility, held a protest outside the building complex alleging there was a grave shortage of medical oxygen.

Advertisement

“Three patients died in the ICU,while one patient died in the ward. We have limited oxygen supplies. We are repeatedly telling the administration about this and have been sending them reminders,” an official of the hospital in Rewari told reporters outside the building.

“We have been sending empty oxygen cylinders to vendors to fill them again. Since 9 am, we have been telling the authorities that we have limited stock,” he said.

The hospital official said the hospital has a consumption of 300 medical oxygen cylinders per day. “There are 114 COVID patients admitted in the hospital,” he said.

Narnaul Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, who is currently officiating as the DC of Rewari district, said the allegations of oxygen shortage and four deaths were made by the hospital.

“The sub divisional magistrate, chief medical officer and other officials are at the hospital to find out what led to these deaths. They (the hospital) are claiming that there was an oxygen shortage. However, from the administrations end, regular supply has been given. So, we are finding out where the gap arose, all this is being investigated, Kumar had told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)