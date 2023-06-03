35 Bengal passengers killed in Odisha train accident

At least 35 people from West Bengal have died and 544 sustained injuries in the Odisha train accident, the state government said on Saturday. In another unfortunate incident, a bus carrying seven injured West Bengal passengers from Balasore met with an accident at Hosenbad in Paschim Medinipur on Saturday, police said. However, nobody was injured. “As of now, 35 passengers from West Bengal lost their lives in the accident while another 544 were injured. The numbers are likely to go up,” an official said. The official added that a train carrying 700 passengers from Balasore is set to arrive at Howrah station on Saturday night.

“Medical facilities have been put in place. Paschim Medinipur District Magistrate and SP will be present at Kharagpur station to extend support to the passengers,” a government statement said. The official said 33 of the 635 passengers who were brought back to Kolkata on the Bengaluru-Howrah Express on Saturday afternoon needed medical help. “They were given first aid at Howrah station. One passenger was referred to BR Singh Hospital,” he said. The official said the Hosenbad bus accident took place when it tried to overtake a goods vehicle, he said. “All the seven passengers including an elderly couple are safe. They have been sent to Medinipur Sadar in another bus,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)