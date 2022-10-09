34 people injured as bus overturns in MP

Thirty four people were injured when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a buffalo calf on a road in Madhya Pradeshs Dindori district on Sunday, police said.

Ten of the victims were severely injured, they said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am when the bus passengers were returning to Sakulpura from Raghopur Sakka village after taking part in a function, Kotwali police station inspector Bhupendra Pandre told

