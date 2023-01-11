33 prisoners to get remission in Kerala

As many as 33 prisoners, lodged in jails of Kerala, are likely to be released as part of the “Azadi ka amrit mahotsav” celebrations by the Centre, marking the 75th anniversary of the countrys independence.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for the special remission of 33 prisoners under the Article 161 of the Constitution. Of the total 34 inmates recommended for remission in the second phase, one person was excluded, a CMO statement here said.

The State government took the decision based on the recommendations made by a panel comprising Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Law Secretary and the Director General of Prisons, the statement said.

Among other things, the Cabinet decided also to give a job in the government sector to Soumya, daughter of army soldier Simon J, who was killed in an encounter in Kashmir in the year 2000.

Advertisement

It also gave nod to the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the Institute of Advanced Virology, which would be registered as a society, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)