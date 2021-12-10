3 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 7,694

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,694 on Friday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has six active cases, while 7,559 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the bulletin said.

The administration has tested over 6.42 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, and inoculated over 2.97 lakh people, of whom 2.71 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

