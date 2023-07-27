3 member boards to write to ICC requesting change in WC schedule: Jay Shah

Three full board members have written to the International Cricket Council for a change in schedule of their matches in the ODI World Cup in India, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with the associations hosting World Cup games, Shah said the issue of scheduling will be sorted in the next three four days. “Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six day gap between games, we are trying to reduce to 4-5 days,” Shah said during media conference on Thursday. “Picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC,” he added.

However the bCCI secretary didnt specify which nations have requested for a date change.

Asked about the re-scheduling of the big ticket World Cup game between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, Shah, without referring to the marquee clash, said: “As I have said before, few member boards have written to the ICC and decision will be taken soon.” Both the BCCI and ICC had announced the World Cup schedule last month and more changes are likely to cause problems for the fans. India open their campaign against Australia on October 8. A total of 48 games will be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.

