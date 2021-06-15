268 new COVID-19 cases push Mizorams tally to 15,631

Mizorams COVID-19 tally rose to15,631 as 268 more people tested positive for the infection,an official said on Tuesday.

Of the 268 fresh cases, 200 cases were reported fromAizawl district and the rest from Kolasib, Lunglei, Siaha,Lawngtlai, Saitual, Mamit and Serchhip districts, he said.

More than 71 children and two Central Reserve PoliceForce (CRPF) personnel were among the newly infected people,he said.

Eleven patients have travel history and the rest 257were found to have locally contracted the infection, theofficial said.

At least 144 patients have developed symptoms ofCOVID-19, he said.

Mizoram now has 3,682 active COVID-19 active cases,while 11,879 people have recovered from the infection,including 131 people on Monday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 70.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 75.99 per cent andthe death rate is 0.44 per cent.

The state has tested 4,36,556 samples for COVID-19till date, including 4,248 on Monday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, atotal of 2,99,068 people have been inoculated in the state ofwhich 2,45,823 have received the first dose of COVID-19vaccine and 53,245 people have received both doses of thevaccine.

