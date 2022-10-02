26 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UPs Kanpur

At least 26 people were killed and several critically injured when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar said.

Most of the victims were women and children, the DM said, adding that the toll is likely to go up.

The incident occurred in the evening near Bhadeuna village located within the Saar police station limits, a senior official said.

Talking to

