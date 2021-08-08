2,000 Assam milkmen donate part of income to help fund-starved school

In a noble gesture, nearly 2,000 milkmen of a cooperative society in Assam have decided to donate 15 paise per litre of milk sold to run the higher secondary section of a school, which has not received any government funding so far.

With the funds collected through this initiative, the Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society, one of the oldest and largest dairy cooperatives of the state located in Morigaon district, two days ago handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Sitajakhala Higher Secondary School to run classes 11 and 12. “Children of our milkmen are students of this school. The lower level of the school was provincialised (taken over by the government) in 1986.

“However, the higher secondary level is still operating in venture mode, facing acute financial hardship. The condition of the school moved the parents, who are engaged with us as milkmen, to donate a portion of their income,” Sitajakhala Milk Cooperative Society chairman Ranjib Sarma told

