2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston

Two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider Tuesday morning near Houston, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it collided midair with the paraglider at around 9.40 am about 80 km to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

One person was on board each aircraft, the FAA said.

The paraglider landed in the yard of a home while the plane crashed nearby, close to a shooting range, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constables Office.

Advertisement

The names of the two individuals who were killed were not immediately released by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiners Office.

The plane had been headed to Victoria, Texas, about 225 km southwest of Houston.

The FAA and the US National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)