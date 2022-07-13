19 dead as building collapses in Mumbais Kurla area, it was once considered fit for demolition

At least 19 people were killed and 14 injured after a four-storey building, which had been declared as dilapidated once but later held to be `reparable, collapsed in Mumbais Kurla area around Monday midnight.

Following the incident, another building in the complex of four buildings, Naik Nagar Housing Society, was evacuated as it too was deemed dangerous, and was later demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to senior BMC officials, residents of the building, constructed in 1973, had undertaken to carry out repairs, but apparently no repairs were carried out. Fire Brigade, police, civic officials as well as two teams of the National Disaster Response Force carried out search and rescue operations.

NDRFs deputy commandant Ashish Kumar told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)