18-year-old gang raped in UP village

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four people when she had stepped out to ease herself in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman in her police complaint alleged that the incident took place on July 30.

The accused, aged between 25 and 35 years, and the woman are from the same village under Nagra police station limits, they said.

Police said an FIR has been filed based on the womans complaint. She has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)