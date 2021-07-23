17,518 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala; TPR crosses 13 pc mark

Kerala on Fridayreported 17,518 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to32,35,533 and taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) past the13 per cent mark.

The TPR was 13.63 per cent, up from 12.38 per centrecorded on Thursday.

It had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remainingbelow it for several weeks The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to15,871 with 132 more deaths being recorded today.

As many as 11,067 people have been cured of theinfection, taking the total recoveries to 30,83,962 and thenumber of active cases in the state to 1,35,198, state healthminister Veena George said.

Malappuram reported the highest number of 2,871 cases,followed by Thrissur with 2,023 and Kozhikode 1,870.

“Of the new cases, 110 had come from outside the statewhie16,638 contracted the disease through their contacts. Thesource of infection of700 are yet to be traced. Seventyhealth workers are also among the infected,” the release said.

A total of 1,28,489 samples were tested in the last 24hours and the TPR was found to be 13.63 per cent the cumulative number of specimens examined so far stoodat 2,59,50,704.

There are currently 4,18,496 people under observation inthe state, out of whom 25,691 are in isolation wards ofvarious hospitals.

There are 271 local self government bodies in the statewith a TPR of more than 15 per cent, the release said.

George dismissed media reports that Kerala has 10 lakhunused doses of vaccine and said the state has a stock ofaround 4.5 lakh doses.

“Currently, we have 4.5 lakh doses of vaccine. Weadminister two to 2.5 lakh doses each day, which means theexisting dose will be used within two days,” she said.

She said health workers have effectively administered thevaccine without any wastage and the state government has takenall steps to give vaccine to everyone.

