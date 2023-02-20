15 killed, 60 injured as bus veers off road in Pakistans Punjab province

A speeding bus carrying a wedding party veered off the road before falling in a ravine in Pakistans Punjab province, killing at least 15 people and wounding 60 others, authorities said on Monday.

The bus, travelling from Islamabad to Lahore, overturned late on Sunday in the Kallar Kahar Salt Range region, some 240 km from Lahore.

“The bus, before overturning, hit three vehicles coming from the opposite direction and veered off the road,” Rescue 1122 official Muhammad Farooq told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)