132-year-old tunnel discovered under Mumbais JJ Hospital

A 132-year-old tunnel-like structure has been found on the premises of the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

The 200-metre-long structure was found under a building which originally housed the Sir Dinshaw Manockjee Petit Hospital for Women and Children. It was later converted into a nursing college.

The tunnel came to light during an inspection of the building following a complaint of water leakage, officials said.

The foundation stone of the British-era heritage building was laid by Lord Reay, then Governor of Bombay, on January 27, 1890, said Dr Arun Rathod, Medical Superintendent of the hospital. Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)