13 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,438

The COVID-19 caseload inAndaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,438 as 13 more peopletested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, ahealth department official said on Thursday.

Of the new patients, six have travel history and sevenwere detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 127 as no new fatality dueto the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, theofficial said.

At least 15 more people were cured of the diseaseduring the period, taking the total number of recoveries inthe archipelago to 7,210.

The Union Territory now has 101 active cases.

South Andaman is the worst-affected district as itcurrently has 97 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to containthe spread of the disease and has adopted an approach oftracking, testing and treating, the official said, adding thatpeople arriving here from the mainland are mandatorilyrequired to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 1,44,816 people have been inoculated with17,608 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Information, publicity and tourism secretary SK Singhsaid the vaccination drive has gained momentum with receipt ofmore doses of the vaccine from the Centre.

He also requested people of the Union Territory tostrictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted4,04,494 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 1.84 per cent, the health department officialsaid.

