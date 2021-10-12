1 fresh COVID-19 case in Ladakh

The number of active cases in Ladakh went down to 46 Tuesday as the union territory recorded only one COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, officials said. The new case took the virus tally to 20,853, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Monday, they said.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Seven patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby taking the number of recoveries to 20,599, they said.

A total of 638 sample reports in Ladakh 332 in Leh and 306 in Kargil were tested negative, they said.

