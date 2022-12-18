Messi vs Mbappe in WC final: Stats, records, honours, and more

Who will claim football's biggest prize at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar? It is Argentina vs France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final and it is also Messi vs Mbappe battle.

It is the FIFA World Cup 2022 final tonight (December 18) between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. It is also a contest between two No. 10s and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) club teammates – Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi, 35, is set to play his last match for his country while Mbappe will take over the mantle of being the next superstar of football.

The 23-year-old Mbappe has already won a World Cup title, at the age of 19, in 2018 in Russia. Messi is searching for football’s biggest prize and today is his last chance.

Both Messi and Mbappe head into the final as the joint leaders in the Golden Boot standings in Qatar. Both have scored five goals apiece but Messi is ahead in the race with more assists.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting facts, stats, and records about Messi and Mbappe ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Lionel Messi

Star sign: Cancer

Cancer Boyhood idol: Pablo Aimar

Pablo Aimar Player he was compared to as a youngster: Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona Coaches he’s worked under: Frank Rijkaard, Jose Pekerman, Alfio Basile, Pep Guardiola, Diego Maradona, Sergio Batista, Alejandro Sabella, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino, Luis Enrique, Edgardo Bauza, Ernesto Valverde, Jorge Sampaoli, Lionel Scaloni, Quique Setien. Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier

Frank Rijkaard, Jose Pekerman, Alfio Basile, Pep Guardiola, Diego Maradona, Sergio Batista, Alejandro Sabella, Tito Vilanova, Tata Martino, Luis Enrique, Edgardo Bauza, Ernesto Valverde, Jorge Sampaoli, Lionel Scaloni, Quique Setien. Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier Favoured foot: Left

Left Height: 1.70m

International football

171 appearances

96 goals (0.56)

55 assists (0.32)

105 wins, 39 draws, 27 losses

World Cup goals

11 goals in 25 games

Major achievements

FIFA Best Men’s Player (2019, 2009); Ballon d’Or (2021, 2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009); UEFA’s Best Player in Europe (2015, 2011, 2009); FIFA Club World Cup winner (3); Copa America (1); Champions League (4); La Liga (10); Ligue 1 (1); Olympics gold (1)

Mbappe

Star sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Boyhood idol: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Players he was compared to as a youngster: Thierry Henry, Ronaldo

Thierry Henry, Ronaldo Coaches he’s worked under: Leonardo Jardim, Didier Deschamps, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier

Leonardo Jardim, Didier Deschamps, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier Favoured foot: Right

Right Height: 1.78m

International football

65 appearances

33 goals (0.51)

23 assists (0.35)

39 wins, 16 draws, 10 losses

World Cup goals

9 goals in 13 matches

Major achievements

World Cup winner (1); UEFA Nations League (1); Ligue 1 (5); French Super Cup (3); French Cup (3); French League Cup (2); Footballer of the Year (2018)

Messi vs Mbappe: Head to head

2 Mbappe wins, 1 draw, 0 Messi wins

6 Mbappe goals; 1 Messi goal

Round of 16, Russia 2018

France 4-3 Argentina (Mbappe 2 goals; Messi 0)

Round of 16, 2020/21 UEFA Champions League: Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain (Messi 0; Mbappe 3)

Round of 16, 2020/21 UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Barcelona (Mbappe 1; Messi 1)

How Messi’s #FIFAWorldCup story started 🇦🇷 ❤️ But how will it end? pic.twitter.com/r5bWeRvnmB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Milestones beckon Messi and Mbappe on Sunday

Messi will make his 26th World Cup appearance if he plays against France, taking outright the record he shares with Lothar Matthaus (25).

Mbappe, who got France’s last goal in the title-clinching victory over Croatia in 2018, could become just the fifth player to score in multiple World Cup finals after Vava, Pele, Paul Breitner and Zinedine Zidane.

If Argentina wins in normal or extra time, Messi will tie Miroslav Klose’s record for most World Cup victories (17).

Mbappe could become the first player to score two goals from outside the box in World Cup finals.

Messi could become the first player to win multiple adidas Golden Balls at the World Cup. He was bestowed with the prize at Brazil 2014.

If Mbappe and Messi are both on target, it would be the first time opponents from the same club score in a World Cup final. The last time two club-mates netted in the fixture was in 1974, when Bayern Munich pair Paul Breitner and Gerd Muller did it for West Germany.

