Iranians celebrate team’s World Cup loss to US with fireworks. Here’s why

The country, which has been protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the hands of an oppressive regime in September, has disowned its football team that it deems a part of the regime

Jubilant Iranians on Wednesday celebrated their national team’s performance in the FIFA World Cup — not victory but defeat!

People came out on the streets to dance, cheer, honk, and set off fireworks as their team lost the match against the US on Tuesday. The country, which has been protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the hands of an oppressive regime, has disowned its football team that it deems a part of the regime.

The joy in Iran after the Iranian team lost to USA and was eliminated from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/Xft6KgnlR4 — Adam Albilya (@AdamAlbilya) November 30, 2022

Protests have been raging across Iran since September 16, when the country’s notorious morality police killed Amini in custody for not wearing her hijab properly. The Islamic republic labelled the protests “riots” and deployed security forces. Since then, the forces have killed at least 448 people, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

Journalists, activists cheer

After the national team’s loss, citizens celebrated using fireworks in several cities across Iran, including Amini’s hometown of Saqez. “Saqez citizens have started to celebrate and use fireworks after America’s first goal against Iran’s football team,” the London-based Iran Wire website posted on Twitter.

Unveiled dancing (two illegal activities) tonight in the city of Mahabad—Iranian Kurdistan—after Iran’s World Cup loss to USA. Are there other examples of populations celebrating a national sports defeat, especially to its government’s arch-nemesis? pic.twitter.com/Uzbax7wKMz — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) November 30, 2022

“Who would’ve ever thought I’d jump three meters and celebrate America’s goal!” tweeted Iranian game journalist Saeed Zafarany after the loss. Podcaster Elahe Khosravi also tweeted: “This is what playing in the middle gets you. They lost to the people, the opponent, and even the government.”

Another video by Kurdish activist Kaveh Ghoreishi showed a neighbourhood at night in Sanandaj city with sounds of cheering and horns blaring after the US scored the only goal of the match.

Fireworks in Kurdistan

Fireworks were also used in Mahabad and Marivan in Kurdistan province, where security forces have waged a deadly crackdown on the protests. Fireworks and cheering were also heard in Paveh and Sarpol-e Zahab in Kermanshah province.

“They lost. Both on and off the pitch,” tweeted Iran-based journalist Amir Ebtehaj.

Kurdish people are celebrating that USA beat Iran 1-0 in world cup. This national team has never represented Kurds. #WorldCup #IranvsUSA pic.twitter.com/kySEppvT9t — Behrouz Boochani (@BehrouzBoochani) November 29, 2022

The Iranian football team, in their own version of a protest, refused to sing the national anthem before their opening match against England on November 22. While many termed the gesture “courageous,” many Iranians still believe the football team represents not the people but the government.

Iran’s 1-0 loss to the US sent the team out of the World Cup and ensured the US a place in the knockout phase of the tournament in Qatar. “And the Islamic republic football team’s circus is over,” tweeted former journalist Hamid Jafari.

(With agency inputs)