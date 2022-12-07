FIFA World Cup: This is not tennis, says Walker on facing Mbappe

“The game isn’t England v Mbappe, it’s England vs France. We will give respect but I’m not going to roll out a red carpet for him to score. It’s do or die as if we lose, we go home,” Walker said.

France’s Kylian Mbappe is the leading goalscorer in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. As England gets ready to face France in the quarterfinals, the team’s right-back Kyle Walker spoke about his plans to stop Mbappe in the big clash on Sunday (December 11).

Mbappe has so far scored five goals and Walker will be the man who will be assigned the task to stop him from moving freely and scoring against England.

The Manchester City defender on Wednesday (December 7) said that he respects Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mbappe but the quarterfinal between France and England is not only about the duo.

Also read: Full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

“The game isn’t England v Mbappe, it’s England v France. We take respect that he is a good player, and on good form at the minute. But I’m not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to go and score. It’s do or die really. If we lose, we go home. I’m representing my country at a quarterfinal of a World Cup. He is not going to stand in my way and hopefully winning a World Cup for my country,” Walker said.

“I do understand what I need to do and that’s to stop him. It’s probably easier said than done but I don’t underestimate myself. I’ve come across great players before so I just treat it like another game. I’ll give him the respect he deserves but not too much because this is England. No one player makes a team,” he added.

Also read: Golden Boot standings

Walker said it is a team game and anything can happen. “I know he’s a top player but we’re not playing tennis. It’s not a solo sport, it’s a team game. Anything can happen in 90 minutes. They need to worry about us, not just us worrying about them.”

Previously, Walker has faced Mbappe in Champions League.

France’s Ibrahima Konate said he was looking forward to a “great battle” between Mbappe and Walker. “Walker is one of the best right backs in the world. I’m looking forward to seeing this great battle.”