FIFA World Cup: Morocco, Croatia into last 16; Belgium eliminated

Morocco and Croatia advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Thursday night (December 1).

In the final round of matches in Group E, Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to top the group with seven points while Croatia was held to a goalless draw by Belgium.

Croatia finished second with five points while Belgium and Canada were third and fourth respectively.

Belgium managed just one goal in its three matches and finished with four points (one win, one draw, one loss).

It was a huge result for Morocco as this was only the second time that it has gone past the group stage, the other one being in 1986.

Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error by Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to shoot the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second in the 23rd.

It looked then like Morocco would overrun the Canadians.

But Nayef Aguerd’s own-goal just before halftime made it 2-1 and lifted Canada enough for them to put pressure on Morocco in search of an equalising goal for most of the second half.

Canada came agonisingly close when a header from captain Atiba Hutchinson, who came on as a second-half substitute, bounced off the crossbar and onto the goal-line.

A draw would also have been enough for Morocco to advance.

Belgium’s group-stage exit will likely usher in the breakup of its talented but underachieving generation of players.

The eastern European nation has reached at least the semifinals on each of the two times it has reached the knockout stage.

Belgium was eliminated after scoring one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favourites.

Needing a win to be sure of advancing, Belgium produced its best performance of the World Cup and wasted two clear chances that fell to Romelu Lukaku. The halftime substitute struck a shot against the post and failed to control a ball that bounced off his chest.

What has long been called Belgium’s “Golden Generation” — now featuring six players with more than 100 appearances — is set to split up with a World Cup semi-final appearance in 2018 as its peak.

