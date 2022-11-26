FIFA World Cup: Lewandowski scores as Poland wins against Saudi Arabia

With this win, Poland is now on top of the table in Group C with four points from two games. Saudi Arabia is second with three points from two matches.

Poland registered its first victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar at Education City Stadium in Doha on Saturday (November 26).

Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland as it defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0.

Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward the corner with his arms outstretched, then stayed slumped on the field as teammates rushed to congratulate him.

He got up, rubbed his face, and blew a kiss to the crowd. Arguably one of the best forwards in the world, Lewandowski’s barren streak at the World Cup was somewhat puzzling.

Now, after five previous matches at the tournament, it’s over. Lewandowski also set up the opener in the 40th minute when he kept the ball in play after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais’ initial block, then laid it back for Piotr Zielinski to knock in.

Lewandowski also hit the post and Al-Owais denied the Barcelona player from scoring another goal late in the match.

Saudi Arabia had a chance to equalize at the end of the first half but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty kick.

He then blocked Mohammed Al-Burayk’s shot from the rebound.

With this win, Poland is now on top of the table in Group C with four points from two games. Saudi Arabia is second with three points from two matches.

Earlier, Poland had drawn with Mexico while Saudi Arabia had stunned Argentina.

Later tonight, Argentina faces Mexico.

Poland will next face Argentina, while Saudi Arabia will meet Mexico in its last Group C games.

(With agency inputs)