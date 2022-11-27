FIFA World Cup: Fuller’s late goal helps Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0

The match at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan was tactical and largely lacklustre, particularly in the first half that did not yield a single shot on goal.

Updated 5:47 PM, 27 November, 2022
Keysher Fuller Costa Rica vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022
Keysher Fuller (third right) is ecstatic after scoring for Costa Rica against Japan during their FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Sunday (November 27). Photo: Twitter/FIFA

Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday (November 27), leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear. He hit the net from 18 metres just off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.

Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas came up with several rapid-fire saves in the final minutes to save the victory.

Japan has one Group E game remaining with Spain, and Costa Rica faces Germany in its final group match. With a victory, Japan could have all but wrapped up a place in the knockout stage after a 2-1 upset of Germany in its opener.

Costa Rica was pounded by Spain 7-0 in its first game and just trying to survive.

(With agency inputs)

