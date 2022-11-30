FIFA World Cup: France, Australia advance to Round of 16 from Group D

Both France and Australia finished with six points each but the former won the group with a superior goal difference.

Defending champion France and Australia advanced to the last 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Wednesday night (November 30).

In their final Group D matches, France lost to Tunisia 1-0 but still progressed to the knockouts phase by topping the group while Australia defeated Denmark 1-0.

Mathew Lickie’s goal in the 60th minute gave victory for Australia. This was only the second time that the Socceroos are entering the last 16. The other time was in 2006.

Wahbi Khazri’s 58th-minute goal helped Tunisia stun France.

