FIFA World Cup: Casemiro goal sends Neymar-less Brazil into Round of 16

An 83rd-minute goal from Casemiro helped Brazil defeat Switzerland 1-0 and enter the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday night (November 28).

Brazil is the second team after France to enter the knockout phase of the 32-team competition.

The five-time champion, which was without Neymar, registered its second successive victory in the tournament, at 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

In its first Group G contest, Brazil had beaten Serbia 2-0. Switzerland had earlier defeated Cameron 1-0 and is now second in the table with three points from two games.

Earlier Monday, Cameroon and Serbia were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

In its final group game, Brazil faces Cameroon while Switzerland meets Serbia, with both matches on Saturday (December 3).

