FIFA World Cup 2022: Results, every goal scored in Qatar tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, started with the host, Qatar, losing the match to Ecuador, the first time a host lost the opening match of the World Cup.
The event’s second game saw England coming to victory with a total of six goals.
Further matches saw Saudi Arabia and Japan, largely considered underdogs, beat Argentina and Germany, respectively.
The results from the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Updated till November 24):
|Match No.
|Results
|Goalscorers
|Date (As per IST)
|1
|Group A – Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
|Enner Valencia (16′ P, 31′)
|November 20
|2
|Group B – England 6-2 Iran
|England – Jude Bellingham (35′), Bukayo Saka (43′, 62′), Raheem Sterling (45+1′), Marcus Rashford (71′), Jack Grealish (90′); Iran – Mehdi Taremi (65′, 90+13′ P)
|November 21
|3
|Group A – Senegal 0-2 Netherlands
|Cody Gakpo (84′), Davy Klaassen (90+9′)
|November 21
|4
|Group B – USA 1-1 Wales
|USA – Timothy Weah (36′); Wales – Gareth Bale (82′ P)
|November 22
|5
|Group C – Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
|Argentina – Lionel Messi (10′ P); Saudi Arabia – Saleh Al-Shehri (48′), Salem Al-Dawsari (53′)
|November 22
|6
|Group D – Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
|November 22
|7
|Group C – Mexico 0-0 Poland
|November 22
|8
|Group D – France 4-1 Australia
|France – Adrien Rabiot (27′), Olivier Giroud (32′, 71′), Kylian Mbappe (68′); Australia – Craig Goodwin (9′)
|November 23
|9
|Group F – Morocco 0-0 Croatia
|November 23
|10
|Group E – Germany 1-2 Japan
|Germany – Ikay Gundogan (33′ P); Japan – Ritsu Doan (75′), Takuma Asano (83′)
|November 23
|11
|Group E – Spain 7-0 Costa Rica
|Dani Olmo (11′), Marco Asensio (21′), Ferran Torres (31′ P, 54′), Gavi (74′), Carlos Soler (90′), Alvaro Morata (90+2′)
|November 23
|12
|Group F – Belgium 1-0 Canada
|Michy Batshuayi (44′)
|November 24
|13
|Group G – Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon
|Breel Embolo (48′)
|November 24
|14
|Group H – Uruguay 0-0 South Korea
|November 24
|15
|Group H – Portugal 3-2 Ghana
|Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo (65′ P), Joao Felix(78′), Rafael Leao(80′); Ghana – Andre Ayew (73′), Osman Bukari (89′)
|November 24
|16
|Group G – Brazil 2-0 Serbia
|Richarlison (62′, 73′)
|November 25
|17
|Group B – Iran 2-0 Wales
|Roozbeh Cheshmi (90+8′), Ramin Rezaeian (90+11′)
|November 25
|18
|November 25