FIFA World Cup 2022: Results, every goal scored in Qatar tournament

In all, 64 matches will be played at the FIFA World Cup 2022, from November 20 to December 18.

Updated 6:05 PM, 26 November, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo became the second oldest player ever to score at a World Cup, during Portugal's match against Ghana. Photo: Twitter/FIFA

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, started with the host, Qatar, losing the match to Ecuador, the first time a host lost the opening match of the World Cup.

The event’s second game saw England coming to victory with a total of six goals.

Further matches saw Saudi Arabia and Japan, largely considered underdogs, beat Argentina and Germany, respectively.

The results from the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Updated till November 24):

Match No. Results Goalscorers Date (As per IST)
1 Group A – Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Enner Valencia (16′ P, 31′) November 20
2 Group B – England 6-2 Iran England – Jude Bellingham (35′), Bukayo Saka (43′, 62′), Raheem Sterling (45+1′), Marcus Rashford (71′), Jack Grealish (90′); Iran – Mehdi Taremi (65′, 90+13′ P) November 21
3 Group A – Senegal 0-2 Netherlands Cody Gakpo (84′), Davy Klaassen (90+9′) November 21
4 Group B – USA 1-1 Wales USA – Timothy Weah (36′); Wales – Gareth Bale (82′ P) November 22
5 Group C – Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia Argentina – Lionel Messi (10′ P); Saudi Arabia – Saleh Al-Shehri (48′), Salem Al-Dawsari (53′)

Saudi Arabia players celebrate after their stupendous win over Argentina. Photo: FIFA World Cup/Twitter
 November 22
6 Group D – Denmark 0-0 Tunisia November 22
7 Group C – Mexico 0-0 Poland November 22
8 Group D – France 4-1 Australia France – Adrien Rabiot (27′), Olivier Giroud (32′, 71′), Kylian Mbappe (68′); Australia – Craig Goodwin (9′) November 23
9 Group F – Morocco 0-0 Croatia November 23
10 Group E – Germany 1-2 Japan Germany – Ikay Gundogan (33′ P); Japan – Ritsu Doan (75′), Takuma Asano (83′) November 23
11 Group E – Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Dani Olmo (11′), Marco Asensio (21′), Ferran Torres (31′ P, 54′), Gavi (74′), Carlos Soler (90′), Alvaro Morata (90+2′) November 23
12 Group F – Belgium 1-0 Canada Michy Batshuayi (44′) November 24
13 Group G – Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon Breel Embolo (48′) November 24
14 Group H – Uruguay 0-0 South Korea November 24
15 Group H – Portugal 3-2 Ghana Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo (65′ P), Joao Felix(78′), Rafael Leao(80′); Ghana – Andre Ayew (73′), Osman Bukari (89′) November 24
 Group G – Brazil 2-0 Serbia Richarlison (62′, 73′)

Richarlison, FIFA World Cup, Brazil Vs Serbia
Richarlison delivering his stunning goal in the 73rd minute. Photo: FIFA World Cup/Twitter
 November 25
17 Group B – Iran 2-0 Wales Roozbeh Cheshmi (90+8′), Ramin Rezaeian (90+11′) November 25
